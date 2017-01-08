“I am not made for saas-bahu dramas”: Sameksha

Sameksha, who is currently seen in director Nikhil Advani’s TV show P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke, says she can’t family drama or typical daily soaps. ROHITA PRAMAR caught up with the pretty actress to talk about her show and more…

How was been the journey so far working on POW? Are you happy?

I’m really happy with the way this show has turned out. It has been the most satisfying project for me. I got to learn a lot from it. Even the issue they raised in this show is different than usual family drama. Moreover, I am working with Nikhil Advani and a channel like Star Plus so it’s been really great being a part of this show.

Are you open to doing family shows?

I can’t do typical saas-bahu dramas. I am not made for it. I can’t even relate to it. Women today are not only doing house chores and gossiping. They have a life. We go out, face challenges of life and do things. We come back home and we have different challenges. What most of these TV shows show is their house life. World has changed and everybody has different challenges. But they won’t show that, they will show the family drama. Even the men in the house don’t work and are involved in the family drama. They are always worried what who said what. It’s really regressive.

Your show isn’t getting huge TRPs. Why?

Unfortunately, our show hasn’t managed to garner such TRPs because women in the small town want to watch saas-bahu dramas. They wanna see designer blouses, the border of saris and dress pattern in TV shows. They are happy with it. But I think this trend should change.

How has been working Nikhi Advani?

I heard about him as a filmmaker before but working with him is a different high. He is so perfect in everything. I just get amazed by the fact that how he manages to think and manage everything. He is just superb.

You also had a kissing scene with Purab Kohli in the show. Normally, such scenes aren’t shown on Indian TV.

I knew that the kissing scene was going to be there when they narrated me the story. It was a publicity stunt for the show. It was a part of the story. I play an intelligence officer who uses everything possible to get the truth out of the head of terrorist organisation. They didn’t even talk about this scene much, make it big or sell it. We even shot it like it was like an emotion like we laugh or cry. We do all the things in real life so why should we be scared to show it on screen? It was just a scene, nothing big.