‘I am HINDUSTAN, I am ASHAMED’: Bollywood celebs protest, demand justice in Kathua rape case

As the reports of the recent rape case in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir keep coming, a number of Bollywood personalities have joined the protest to get justice for the 8-year-old victim. Many B-town personalities are holding the placards expressing their sorrow over the Kathua case, demanding justice for the little kid. Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin are to name a few.

Check out the celebs reactions below:

I am Hindustan.

I am ashamed. #justiceforourchild

8 years old! GANGRAPED!!!

MURDERED in ‘devi’sthan TEMPLE #kathua pic.twitter.com/Wm3Tf3o0ow — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 13, 2018

Strong, clear cut action against fiends who commit and defend rape. Standing up for our girls inviolable right to live. If our country does have laws then where is the justice? #Kathua #JusticeforAsifa #BetiBachao #EnoughIsEnogh #India #areyoulistening #ourgreatleader pic.twitter.com/juRZqMa4zu — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) April 13, 2018

The 8-year-old who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community disappeared from a spot near her hour on January 19. A week later, her mutilated body was found in the same area. And since then, political leaders, religious extremist groups predictably tried to spin a conspiracy in order to gain political expediency, the general public is infuriated, expressing their shock, disbelief and anger out to the wide world. A SIT is formed to probe the incident and has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.