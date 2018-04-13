Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / ‘I am HINDUSTAN, I am ASHAMED’: Bollywood celebs protest, demand justice in Kathua rape case

‘I am HINDUSTAN, I am ASHAMED’: Bollywood celebs protest, demand justice in Kathua rape case

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 13, 2018 06:09 pm
As the reports of the recent rape case in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir keep coming, a number of Bollywood personalities have joined the protest to get justice for the 8-year-old victim. Many B-town personalities are holding the placards expressing their sorrow over the Kathua case, demanding justice for the little kid. Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin are to name a few.

Check out the celebs reactions below:

The 8-year-old who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community disappeared from a spot near her hour on January 19. A week later, her mutilated body was found in the same area. And since then, political leaders, religious extremist groups predictably tried to spin a conspiracy in order to gain political expediency, the general public is infuriated, expressing their shock, disbelief and anger out to the wide world. A SIT is formed to probe the incident and has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

