I am going to embrace the culture: Wiz Khalifa on India visit

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is excited about his maiden visit to Indian and plans to “embrace the culture” and connect with his fans. Khalifa, who will headline the day two of multi-genre music festival Time Out 72 in Goa, said he wants to present a stunning show.

“I’m excited to visit India. I am keeping an open mind and going to embrace the culture as soon as I land. I’m excited to get over there and see what there is for me to do. And then I plan on putting on an amazing show for my fans,” the rapper said.Khalifa added, “India is huge and the fans are awesome.”

The “See you again” hitmaker said he has heard a lot of good things about the Indian music and Bollywood, but is yet to explore them. “I have heard of Bollywood. I don’t know a ton about it but it looks amazing! I listen to every kind of music. I don’t have any favourites, but I love listening to a diverse playlist.”

The 30-year-old, however, has no immediate plans to collaborate with Indian musician. “I don’t currently have any specific plans but I am always open to working with good artistes no matter where they are from,” he said. Time Out 72 will be held at Vagator in Goa from December 27 to 29. Khalifa will be joined multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo and world number one DJ, Martin Garrix.