‘I am Fine’: Deepika Padukone tweets after fire breaks out at her Mumbai residence in Worli

Reports came in the afternoon that a fire has broken out at the top floor of a high rise building in Worli. The building named Beaumonde Tower is home to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. Fortunately, Deepika wasn’t in when the fire broke out and the ‘Padmaavat’ actress has tweeted saying she is fine and safe. ‘I am safe.Thank You, everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…��, Deepika tweeted.

No one was reported injured in the fire, fire brigade sources said to PTI. According to officials, the fire was seen around 2.10 pm on the uppermost floors of the building. In no time, thick black clouds of smoke were billowing out.

More than a dozen fire-tenders have been deployed to fight the blaze.

(With Agency reports).