I am back in ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ because of my fans, says Kratika Sengar

“Kasam Tere Pyar Ki” lead actress Kratika Sengar has completed a decade in the television industry this year. One of the most beloved actress Kratika feels very emotional about the journey and shares some of her experiences about Mumbai city, her roles and career.

Originally, singed for a short cameo for the serial ‘Kasam Tere Pyar Ki’, Kratika is back in action because of popular demand on colors.

“I started the show thinking that it’s a cameo role because it was told that it was only for 3 months. I had some other commitments for the month of August and September so I am pretty convinced that it’s for 3-4 months only. However, the chemistry was so wow that the people liked it and started sending petitions that they wanted me back on the show, and so now I am back. I had never seen this kind of fans before”, said Kratika Sengar.

“I can say ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ have given me lots of happiness and confidence in my life.”, adds Kratika.

The talented actress has completed ten years in the television industry this February. Kratika is very emotionally connected with the Mumbai city.

Getting nostalgic about the city she says, that she came here for some another work and landed up doing acting and now that has become her passion, hobby and she loves doing it.

She further adds, this city has given me a lot and I also got married in Mumbai to Nikitin Dheer. I am really thankful to everyone around, and Mumbai as well, because Mumbai has given me a lot.

Talking about her highs and lows in her 10-year career in the Television industry, Kratika feels that there has never been a low point, for she enjoys her personal space during her free time.

“The high point would be obviously all the shows that I have done in my past and my recent show ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ is also doing pretty well. Low phase was, not really a low phase because when I am not working I am really enjoying my personal space so it’s not that bothers me. But yes, always, I feel the urge of working. When I am not working, I go out on vacations with my family and enjoy a lot. I can’t share any down point because my journey is quite exciting.”, concludes Kratika.