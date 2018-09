‘I always start blind’, says Anurag Kashyap about his filmmaking process

More than a decade and over a dozen films later, Anurag Kashyap’s filmmaking process remains the same — start a movie “blindly” and find it’s voice along the way being unsure of the outcome. Kashyap says he has always tried to find his films in the process. “I know a lot of filmmaker friends of mine who have figured their film out before they go to shoot. Shooting is execution for them. For me, shooting is the process of finding my film, my voice, articulating what I am trying to say,” Kashyap said.

The director, who has helmed several award winning features like “Gangs of Wasseypur” series, “Gulaal”, “Dev D” says he always get his films “only at the end of it.” “I feel ‘oh, this is done! And then I move on. I always start blind. The only film that I haven’t started blind was ‘Bombay Velvet’. Everything was too prepared. First time I worked with an organised AD system and there were proper shoot hours,” he adds.

Working in a set up like this might make filmmakers constantly question if they’re getting it right, but the “Mukkabaaz” director says, there is no such fear. “There’s no fear of not getting it right. It’s actually what drives us. It’s the fuel. The best filmmakers across the world are unsure of their films. Even after its release they think if they got it right or not. It’s only the filmmakers that I don’t look up to who are sure of their film,” he says. The director is currently awaiting the release of his next “Manmarziyaan”.