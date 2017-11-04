Hurray! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ trailer is releasing on this day

Free Press Journal
— By Asia News International | Nov 04, 2017 10:48 am
New Delhi: Here’s some good news for all Salman KhanKatrina Kaif fans as the trailer of their highly anticipated film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is all set to release on November 7. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the information as he wrote, “#BreakingNews: Are you ready? #TigerZindaHai trailer launches on Tuesday, 7 November 2017.”

The makers have been keeping the excitement soaring by regularly sharing interesting stills from the film’s set. Sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ the flick hits the big screens on December 22.

