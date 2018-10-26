Hunter Killer movie: Review, cast, director

by Ronita Torcato
written by Ronita Torcato
Hunter Killer movie: Review, cast, director

Film: Hunter Killer

Cast: Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Michael Nyqvist,Common, Linda Cardellini

Director: Donovan Marsh

Rating * * *

Like the gods of old who materialise in an instant to save the hapless, ‘Hunter Killer’ Navy Seals swoop in to the thick of action to rescue their entrapped colleagues. Based on the novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace, the plot of this action thriller is set into motion when US Navy Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) discovers a bombed Russian sub on the seabed with a couple of survivors.

The Seals soon work in tandem with the officers and seaman on board the submarine while higher-ups at the White House maintain contact. The mission is to make sense of the murky happenings in Russian territory. Steering the submarine adroitly and oozing sex appeal is good Capt Glass who assumes the responsibility to rescue the Russian president from the clutches of an overweeningly ambitious army honcho. And more. Save The World from a nuclear holocaust. Those who say Butler is best at yelling (like he did in the blockbuster hit 300) should eat their words. He is understated and convincing.

Shot beautifully by Tom Marais, especially in the ocean sequences, the film underlines themes of goodwill, courage and bravery, as Capt Glass goes beyond the call of duty and stakes his reputation to navigate enemy waters even as the crazed coupmeister goads his henchmen towards Armageddon. Needless to say, Glass saves the day.

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

You may also like

Out-of-turn promotions for Indian Eves

July 24, 2017 12:10 AM

Indian cricket team were not allowed to enter...

October 26, 2018 08:26 PM

A twist in the Rafale story

September 25, 2018 07:19 AM

Bhopal: Nehru-Gandhi family pix to adorn state government...

April 29, 2017 09:39 AM

IPL 2016: Narine, Kuldeep ‘turn’ KKR’s ship

May 23, 2016 12:34 AM

Sri Lanka to talk to India on fishing

June 1, 2015 03:44 PM

Digital holidaying. Is Prime Minister listening?

April 16, 2017 02:56 AM

Wind beneath their wings!

May 12, 2014 12:05 AM

Want entertainment industry to be completely tax free,...

January 11, 2018 11:33 AM

When there is no work, I create my...

November 16, 2017 03:17 PM

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.