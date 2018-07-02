Huma Qureshi replaces Sonali Bendre as the judge in the TV show India’s Best Dramebaaz

Huma Qureshi, who was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer bilingual Kaala, is all set to make her TV debut. She will be turning judge for the reality TV show India’s Best Dramebaaz which revolves around kids. The show initially featured Sonali Bendre as the judge and after her exit, Huma has replaced her.

Recent reports suggest that Sonali Bendre has exited the much loved reality show which features children showcasing their acting abilities. While the actress has a long standing association with this show which is in its third season this year, she decided to make an exit citing personal reasons. On the other hand, Huma Qureshi has never judged a show in the past and believes this is a great way to make a TV debut since it has a much wider reach.

On the other hand, actor-producer Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar in place of Anurag Basu will be seen judging the new season of India’s Best Dramebaaz. Speaking about her TV debut, Huma described the show as an interesting one and also revealed that she has already seen a few episodes of the said reality show. At the same time, Huma also expressed about how she missed such kind of national platforms during her childhood days. The actress believes that this amount of exposure would have helped her further in her acting career.

Also, Huma Qureshi spoke about her judging strategy. The actress is of the opinion that even though she has been given the role of a judge, she thinks that the idea is to let them have fun on the show and not just judge them. She further asserted she doesn’t have any strategy but believes in being spontaneous and going with the flow.

Huma Qureshi considers this to be a great opportunity to connect with the audience. Furthermore, she will also take tips from Sonali Bendre as per recent reports.