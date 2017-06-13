Huma Qureshi not paired with Rajini in ‘Kaala’

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is making her Tamil cinema debut with upcoming gangster drama “Kaala”, will not be seen playing superstar Rajinikanth’s heroine in the film, an informed source said.”Huma is not playing Rajini sir’s love interest in the film. Actress Easwari Rao plays his pair, while Huma will be seen in a pivotal role,” the source from the film’s unit said.

In the Pa. Ranjith-directed film, Huma plays a character called Zareena.”Huma helps Rajinikanth take on Nana Patekar, who plays a ruthless politician. Contrary to rumours, she doesn’t play his pair,” the source added.

In “Kaala”, Rajinikanth plays a slum lord-turned-gangster and it’s his second successive collaboration with director Ranjith after last year’s “Kabali”.The film, which is being produced by Dhanush, also stars Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi and Samuthirakani.Santhosh Narayanan is composing the tunes.