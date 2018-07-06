Huma Qureshi is praying for Sonali Bendre

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who has replaced cancer-stricken Sonali Bendre as a judge in a TV show, said she was praying for her speedy recovery. “I am saddened. My prayers are with her. She will return shortly,” Huma said.

Sonali, 43, took to Twitter yesterday to break the news that she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasised. Huma said she had grown up watching movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 1990s and (late) Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit-Nene are her role models.

Responding to a query on the condition of women in society, the actress said a movement should be started from every home to ensure that women members get the respect they deserved. “I feel that we should empower our mothers, daughters and wives at home. If we start treating them in a fair manner, I feel, it would bring a change. This is not a big task,” she added.