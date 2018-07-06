Huma Qureshi is praying for Sonali Bendre
Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who has replaced cancer-stricken Sonali Bendre as a judge in a TV show, said she was praying for her speedy recovery. “I am saddened. My prayers are with her. She will return shortly,” Huma said.
Sonali, 43, took to Twitter yesterday to break the news that she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasised. Huma said she had grown up watching movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 1990s and (late) Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit-Nene are her role models.
Responding to a query on the condition of women in society, the actress said a movement should be started from every home to ensure that women members get the respect they deserved. “I feel that we should empower our mothers, daughters and wives at home. If we start treating them in a fair manner, I feel, it would bring a change. This is not a big task,” she added.
JUST ARRIVED
- Huma Qureshi is praying for Sonali Bendre
- Fashion should be inclusive, feels Zareen Khan
- ‘Marathi cinema is bolder than Hindi’, says Akshay Kumar
- Mumbai Landslide: Compound wall of Kalpataru Aura complex in Ghatkopar caves in; no casualties reported
- Mangaluru Horror: Crowd beats up a man who is with his own daughter after mistaking him for a child abductor
EDITOR’S PICK
The AAP Government of the Union Territory of Delhi has, apparently, won a famous victory. Or so it claims, insisting…
The US president has other things to do
What is the state of India-US relations? That question is being repeatedly asked since the much anticipated 2+2 dialogue was…
Judges’ assets: Nothing but the full truth
The judiciary is the third pillar of democracy so that judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts…
The Centre’s move to drastically increase the minimum support price for kharif crops is unlikely to solve the crisis of…
India, Swiss banks and black money
Last week, the political climate was charged with accusations that the government had actually begun encouraging the promotion of black…