Hugo Adnan Boumous extends his stay with FC Goa

Margao: Moroccan midfielder Hugo Adnan Boumous has extended his stay with FC Goa, the club said today. Hugo joined the Gaurs midway through the fourth season after replacing striker Adrian Colunga and quickly cemented his spot in the first team after impressive displays for the club.

Hugo showed great dynamism in midfield, especially with the ball at his feet, often finding a way out of small spaces and wriggling away from defenders to either set up teammates or take the shot himself. “I’m very happy to be extending my contract with the club. We are building a strong team and I am excited to be part of the future of FC Goa,” he said. The Moroccan made a huge impact last season and carried the Gaurs into the semi-finals, scoring twice and assisting two more goals in his brief stint with the club.