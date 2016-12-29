Hrithik, Sussane holiday together with kids

For the second time after their heart breaking divorce, Hrithik Roshshan and Sussane Khan have come together for a vacation specially for their kids in Dubai. Earlier, Hrithik and Sussanne were seen having dinner with their sons at a Dubai restaurant. They left in the same car and looked happy and comfortable in each other’s company.

Talking about their divorce, soon after it, Sussane said that, “I request people to stop speculating. There will never be reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority.”

The two have stayed friends and their latest family pictures of a family vacation from Dubai are a testimony of the same. Hrithik and Sussanne can be seen having some beach fun with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and the family pic is beauty itself.

The dotting dad, celebrated Christmas with his sons in the French Alps and now the trio is in sun-kissed Dubai to ring in the New Year where Sussanne is present with her family.