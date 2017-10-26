Hrithik Roshan rings mother’s birthday in Goa with the entire clan and it looks super fun!

Just a day before Diwali, we spotted Hrithik Roshan taking off to Goa with his sons and former wife Sussanne Khan. While we thought that the small family was planning on an intimate Diwali vacation, seems like the entire clan decided to celebrate the festivities together. Furthermore, they seem to have extended the trip to bring in Hrithik’s mother Pinky Roshan’s birthday in style.

The entire family which not only included the Khans and the Roshans but also a few close family friends seemed to have rang in Pinky Roshan’s birthday with much hoopla amidst the picturesque beach front in Goa. Sharing pictures from the party was none other than Hrithik Roshan who took to Instagram to share his excitement. Along with posting an image of the birthday girl, Hrithik also posted a few pictures of their dinner fun and a picture perfect group photo. The actor shared these images saying, “Age is truly just a meaningless number when it comes to you Mom! #ShedoesNOTlook64 #Thatshowthisfamilyrolls.”

Besides these, the actor also revealed on the platform that the men of the family which included Rakesh Roshan, himself, his uncle Rajesh Roshan as well as the kids Hredhaan and Hrehaan had planned a personal choir for Pinky. Sharing this collage from the same, Hrithik captioned the image saying, “And she gets her own personal choir from the men of the house! So what if not all of us can hold a tune. #FamilySerenade #Thatshowthisfamilyrolls.” On the work front, post Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan is all set to play Anand Kumar in the forthcoming film Super 30, to be directed by Vikas Bahl. He will also soon start work on the popular superhero franchise Krrish 4.