Hrithik Roshan races in a 3D avatar

The actor now has an animated racing game based on him

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been a part of many iconic action films like Dhoom 2 and Krrish trilogy and his action sequences in them have always been highly appreciated. The Greek God is ready with another bang but this time in a different avatar.

While Hrithik has had a tremulous few years with a divorce and the debacle of Mohenjo Daro, The Bang Bang actor took to Twitter on Tuesday and introduced his fans a car racing game which features him as well. The car game is called Hrithik Car Racing and is available to all to be downloaded.

Trying to stand out in a highly competitive market, it is a 3D racing game, which lets you drive insane high-speed cars. His animated game avatar, dressed in a black leather jacket looks good and stylish. The 43-year-old actor took to social media announcing the game. “A racing game on me! Sweet. Grab the wheel, rev your engine and let’s see what you’r made off with #HrithikCarRacing” he posted.

The game is engaging and is surely going to be a treat for the all the Hrithik Roshan fans out there.