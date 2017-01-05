Hrithik poses for Hello magazine cover with Rakesh and sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan is known to be one of Bollywood’s or even the world’s most handsome men. Not just that, Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan also happen to be stylish kids on the block. Well, they all get the good genes from senior Roshan- Rakesh Roshan.

Gracing the cover of Hello India magazine’s January 2017 issue, Hrithik Roshan is seen posing with his adorable sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan and father Rakesh Roshan. The three generation of Roshans have come together to showcase their bonding. The magazine captioned the cover, “Witness the three generations of the Roshans, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan , Hrehaan and Hridhaan in the Behind The Scene of our January cover shoot!” Hrithik, his father and his sons are all dressed in black blazers, white shirts and blue jeans.



On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Kaabil which releases on January 25. It has been produced by Rakesh Roshan and directed by Sanjay Gupta.