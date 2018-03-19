Hrithik Roshan is such an inspiration: Mrunak Thakur

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 marks the Bollywood debut of Mrunal Thakur who is all set to play the leading lady in the film. As we all know, Hrithik Roshan will be essaying the role of the Bihari math genius, Anand Kumar in his biopic, Super 30.

Hrithik and Mrunal have completed a schedule in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and are currently shooting in Sambhar, Rajasthan. While talking about her debut Mrunal shared, “It truly feels like a dream come true and the beginning of a special journey. I am extremely excited and grateful to be working with Hrithik, Vikas Bahl, Phantom, and Sajid Nadiadwala for my first Bollywood film.”

Drawing a deep breath, Mrunal added, “Hrithik is such an inspiration. Just observing him on the set has taught me so much. The way he works is not just for himself, he is a team player and is so giving. I am absolutely loving each day of the shoot. I am so comfortable shooting with Hrithik. He is humble and dedicated, and that makes me want to give my 200 percent.”

Super 30 will showcase Hrithik in a never seen before avatar, playing a Bihari for the first time in his career.

The actor wrapped shooting for the first schedule of the film in Banaras and recently shot for a part of the film in Sambhar, Rajasthan.