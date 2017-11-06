Hrithik Roshan expresses his gratitude as he crosses 20M on Twitter

Actor Hrithik Roshan who was last seen in ‘Kaabil’ has crossed 20 million followers on his Twitter platform. The actor took to the social platform to express his gratitude and thank his followers for giving him so much of love all these years.

Hrithik Roshan posted a video to show his love for his fans. In the video, he said, “As my social media family grows I would like to thank each and every one of you for making this journey so amazing and so wonderful for me. Every single one of you is special. Thank you so much for the love and support over all these years. Love you all. Thank you.”

Hrithik has a massive fan following on social media and followers not only shower their love by following him but also through their comments. The actor makes it a point to share his love towards his admirers and never fails to express it. Hrithik Roshan has always garnered appreciation and love from his debut film itself and continues to rule everyone’s heart. Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his first biopic ‘Super 30’ on the mathematical genius Anand Kumar.