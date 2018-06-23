Hrithik Roshan explores his wanderlust as he shoots for Super 30

After turning a photographer at the sets of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan is in a mode of wanderlust. The actor recently took to social media to treat his fans and followers with pictures from Sambhar where he is currently shooting for his upcoming movie.

From sharing pictures of dingy neighborhoods of Sambhar to deserted narrow lanes cramped against small houses, Hrithik seems to be in a full mood of exploration. The actor shared the pictures by adding “#whenworktakesyouplaces @Sambhar, Rajasthan.”

The pictures set against the background of Rajasthan proves how much the actor is having a gala time amidst his hectic shooting schedule.

Hrithik has been quite active on social media providing small glimpses of the movie building intrigue amongst the audience.

The glamorous actor has been creating waves for his never seen before Bihari teacher avatar for his first ever biopic. With Super 30, Hrithik will be seen portraying the role of a mathematician who trains 30 meritorious students from the backward society for IIT entrance exam.

Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the life of Anand Kumar in his first ever biopic in Super 30. Based on Anand Kumar’s educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar.

Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front, the math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

For his first ever biopic, Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into a Patna based Math teacher’s character for Super 30. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and the fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik.

The actor who has time and again surprised audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued for his upcoming film Super 30.

Super 30 will showcase the life of Patna based mathematician, Anand Kumar.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE Productions, ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

