Hrithik Roshan chooses being close to reality through his work!

Hrithik Roshan is playing the role of real-life Maths genius Anand Kumar in his first biopic Super 30. The actor has undergone a complete transformation for getting into the skin of his character. Hrithik Roshan has completely transformed himself for the film and is going to be seen in a never seen before avatar in Super 30. The talented actor had received rave reviews for his transformation when the first look of the film had been unveiled recently. The first look of Super 30 is unlike any of Hrithik’s previous looks and bears strong semblance to real life Anand Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan has recently posted a video on his Instagram page and captioned it by writing,”Reality seems to be increasingly playing a role in things that we entertainers do. I am currently shooting for a film that is a bio pic and here is an ad that tells another true story. Proud to share your story with the world @arjunvajpai”

The Video is a tribute to Arjun Vajpai the youngest mountaineer for climbing 5 mountains ranging more than 8000 meters. Hrithik Roshan is seen bringing the life of mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in the video for an ad campaign.

It seems reality seems to be increasingly playing a role in things that Hrithik does, be it Super 30 or this ad campaign. Hrithik Roshan is all set to essay the role of real-life mountaineer Arjun Vajpai in an ad campaign. It will surely be a treat to watch Hrithik play a mountaineer in the ad campaign.

Hrithik Roshan is one of few Bollywood actors to have a fan following across the country, appealing to different audience segments. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently working on his next film, Super 30 in which he will be seen playing the Math genius, Anand Kumar.