Hrithik Roshan bats for ‘gender equality’ on Human Right Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Human Rights Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan stressed the importance of “gender equality,” saying that “feminism is a fight for Humanity” and an individual’s worth should be recognised regardless of gender.

The 43-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Feminism is inclusive.It includes men by way of not demanding but commanding equality.Its about recognition of an individuals worth regardless of gender. based on merit. In that sense feminism is a fight for Humanity. & so not a word to scare from #humanrightsday #GenderEquality”

On the work front, the ‘Kaabil’ star has been busy prepping for Vikas Bahl’s ‘Super 30’ — a biopic on Professor Anand Kumar — which is all set to hit the theatres on November 23, 2018.

The Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on December 10 every year. The date was chosen to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation, on December 10, 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations.

The day is normally marked both by high-level political conferences and meetings and by cultural events and exhibitions dealing with human rights issues.