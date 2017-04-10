Hrithik Roshan announced that “Hrudayantar” will release on June 9

Actor Hrithik Roshan has recently announced that popular fashion designer Vikram Phadnis’s maiden directorial venture “Hrudayantar” will release on June 9. Hrithik, who will be seen in a cameo in the upcoming Marathi film, announced the release date on Twitter on Monday. “So happy to announce the release date of ‘Hrudayantar’ film that I’m happy to be a part of! Directed by my friend Vikram Phadnis,” Hrithik tweeted along with an image which revealed the release date of the film. The film will feature actors Mukta Barve and Subodh Bhave in the lead.