Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam stars 'Kaabil trailer 2' is out today

— By Mamta Sonar | Dec 20, 2016 09:18 am
kaabil

Mumbai: The second trailer of ‘Kaabil’ is out today. The movie starrer Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s is seen together in a romantic thriller films.

The first trailer shows a very glimpses of happy lives after that they stuck in a tragedy. The second trailer showcases the revenge that burns inside the Hrithik.


Watch Kaabil Trailer is really Kaabil-e-tareef

Hrithik Roshan tweeted on twitter, He doesn’t need eyes to see the path in front of him. He knows where he needs to go. #KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2

A FilmKraft films tweeted, Meet Rohan & Supriya. In darkness, they found each other & loved each other. Until one day. See #KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2 

Yami Gautam tweeted, Their world was always dark..Their love deserved the light..Together they were Kaabil….#KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2

The Film expected to clash with Shah Rukh Khan thriller movie ‘Raees’ on 25th January 2017. The movie helmed by Sanjay Gupta.

