Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam stars ‘Kaabil trailer 2’ is out today

Mumbai: The second trailer of ‘Kaabil’ is out today. The movie starrer Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s is seen together in a romantic thriller films.

The first trailer shows a very glimpses of happy lives after that they stuck in a tragedy. The second trailer showcases the revenge that burns inside the Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan tweeted on twitter, He doesn’t need eyes to see the path in front of him. He knows where he needs to go. #KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2

He doesn’t need eyes to see the path in front of him. He knows where he needs to go. #KaabilTrailer2 https://t.co/fJm4PbIsRU — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 20, 2016



A FilmKraft films tweeted, Meet Rohan & Supriya. In darkness, they found each other & loved each other. Until one day. See #KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2

Meet Rohan & Supriya. In darkness, they found each other & loved each other.❤️

Until one day.

See #KaabilTrailer2 🎬📽https://t.co/vT6CTdrmPR — Kaabil (@FilmKRAFTfilms) December 20, 2016



Yami Gautam tweeted, Their world was always dark..Their love deserved the light..Together they were Kaabil….#KaabilTrailer2 http://bit.ly/KaabilTrailer2

Their world was always dark..Their love deserved the light..Together they were Kaabil….#KaabilTrailer2https://t.co/WuYtXwV6pO — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) December 20, 2016



The Film expected to clash with Shah Rukh Khan thriller movie ‘Raees’ on 25th January 2017. The movie helmed by Sanjay Gupta.