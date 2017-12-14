How will Salman Khan celebrate his birthday? This is what we know so far

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan will ring in his 52nd birthday on December 27 with family this year. According to reports, Salman Khan will be flying off for a vacation to some beautiful place.

Some reports also claim that Salman Khan might also be celebrating New Year’s Eve as it will be just a few days away from his birthday. The place is still unknown but it is sure that Salman Khan has planned something special on his special day.

The fans are eagerly waiting to know about details of Salman Bhai’s birthday plan and also excited for his upcoming films Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3 and Dabangg 3. When Sonakshi was asked when she would begin shooting for the Salman Khan starrer, she said, “The shoot begins probably early next year. They are currently scripting. It is in a very early stage.”

Recently, Salman is busy in shooting of Race 3 and his Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to hit theatres on December 22, this year. Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. The film trailer and songs are already getting good response from fans.