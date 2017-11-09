How Sweet! Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan come together for son Arhaan, and the reason is special

As we all know that Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have got divorced due to their personal disputes. However, the couple again came together for their son Arhaan’s birthday. Yes, on Wednesday, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan came together to celebrate their son Arhaan’s 15th birthday. Apparently, Malaika shared their beautiful picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today.”

Well, in this picture, we can see Arbaaz and Malaika’s beautiful parenthood towards their son Arhaan. Malaika donned casual pajamas and Arbaaz and Arhaan were dressed in jeans and t-shirts in which the trio was looking extremely adorable. Usually, we think that after getting separated, the couple never gets along with each other. However, Malaika and Arbaaz are an exception to this. They have always been cordial with each other and never miss any chance to spend family time with their son.

Speaking recently about her relationship with Arbaaz, Malaika told Hindustan Times, “Arbaaz is a part of my family, the father of my child. Certain equations don’t change overnight. The things that happened should remain between us. It’s personal. We don’t have to prove anything to anybody. (Meeting Arbaaz) makes my son happy, and that makes me happy. For Amu (sister Amrita Arora Ladak), he’s like a brother, and he is a son to my parents. What happened is between us.”

Kudos to Arbaaz and Malaika for still keeping their love equal to Arhaan.