How Sweet! Kriti Kharbanda becomes a real life daughter of Govind Namdev in Shaadi Main Zaroor Aana

Actor Govind Namdev has found a daughter in his “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana” co-star Kriti Kharbanda and says this relationship will last throughout his life.

“It was a beautiful experience working with the team as I was playing a father’s role. Kriti and I were like real father-daughter off-camera too. Sometimes during shooting, I automatically got tears in my eyes when my reel daughter got in a problem. After the shooting, I felt as if she was my real daughter. And now we share a father-daughter bond which will last for my whole life,” Govind said in a statement.

He added: “Even Rajkummar Rao is a fantastic human being when it comes to work and other things. I see him on top in Bollywood.”

Talking about the movie, he said: “The movie is truly very special for me because I am a father to girls in real life too, and fathers are very emotional when it’s about their daughter. For the first time, I have got this kind of a role.”