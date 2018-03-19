How Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Zero’ chemistry has grabbed the limelight
Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif seem to be enjoy each other’s company as they shoot for Zero. In the latest, SRK recreated a scene from his classic movie Darr on the sets of ‘Zero’. SRK posed with an ice cream in his hand in front of Katrina’s poster. He captioned the picture, “Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr…on @aanandlrai #Zero the film…’I lov u kkkKatrina..” Shah Rukh played the role of an obsessive stalker in Darr and Anjaam, where he stalked Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit respectively. This time, it was the turn of Katrina Kaif. Kat wasn’t scared though, and tweeted a photo of her hugging Shah Rukh and wrote, “Icecream ke baad.”
Also Read: Katrina Kaif brings ease, fun and love on set, says Aanand L Rai
When Katrina Kaif turned Shah Rukh Khan’s media manager
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan referred to Katrina Kaif as his media manager in a picture shared by him on his social media page. The photo features Shah Rukh, Katrina, and Anand L Rai. We can see Shah Rukh lazily sleeping on the chair with his eyes closed and Katrina cutely pointing out at the superstar. Well, Rai is seen giving a smile in the picture. He wrote, “When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero
Katrina Kaif once again turns media manager for SRK
Shah Rukh Khan again referred Katrina Kaif as his media manager and shared a second picture featuring himself from the setS of Zero on his Instagram page. In the picture, he is sitting on a sofa and eagerly watching a movie. Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on Instagram along with caption, “My media manager strikes again!! @katrinakaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets.”
Kat’s black and white video
Katrina shared a black and white video, in which Shah Rukh Khan was looking damn handsome in a black suit. She also shared a candid click of Shah Rukh from the sets of the film on her Instagram account on which she captioned it, “by me.” In that photo, SRK indeed looked handsome in a grey tee and sunglasses. Katrina captioned the story, “On the sets.”
Zero also stars Anushka Sharma and the film is helmed by Aanand L Rai. In the film, Shah Rukh playing a vertically challenged character. The film is scheduled to release on December 21.