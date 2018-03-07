How Merchant Navy officer Vidur Dikshit became Mr India 2018 finalist

The 15th edition of Rubaru Audi Goa Mr India 2018 begins today on the Goan shores for the first time ever. The popular male pageant features some of the hottest male models from across India. Among them, one of the top 10 finalists of Rubaru Audi Goa Mr India 2018, Vidur Dikshit is one of the most unique and powerful contenders of the competition.

Interestingly, as a second command navigating officer in Merchant Navy, Vidur Dikshit surprisingly become a top 10 finalists of Mr India 2018 contest. When asked about his preparation for Rubaru Mr India 2018 competition, he said, “I didn’t particularly prepare for Mr India competition. I was preparing for myself as I wanted a better version of me for every passing day. Mr India just happened to come across my way. Luck favoured me, and things happened.”

Being a Naval officer, Vidur Dikshit has had gone through much disciplinary training to be the officer. However, when we asked him to differentiate Navy training and Mr India training, he said, “There is a lot of difference between both of them. Navy training includes more discipline and is strict, but Mr India training has had a lot of ease. In Merchant Navy, it’s very unpredictable and hard to tell what’s going to happen in next 24 hours. For Mr India, I know what to do, the schedule is properly drafted as I did it accordingly. But in Navy, you are between the ocean and you don’t know what you are going to face next.”

As a second command naval officer, a person has a lot of responsibilities towards his nation. But when an officer like Vidur reaches the glamorous world where he has to show his modelling skills in front of the camera, many people may ask questions about his patriotism as well. While talking about that, he said, “I work for six months, then I come home for vacation for around 4 to 5 months. So, instead of sitting at home and wasting my time, I wanted to utilise my time in some other things. For me, my career will always come first. Posing for pictures is my hobby which I want to pursue. But, I won’t let my hobby come first before my passion. I’ll definitely choose my career, my path which I have chosen.”

Now, after becoming a male model, Vidur must have got ample amount of female fan following. Interestingly, when we asked about the women who shaped his life, he said, “I have a lot of women to thank. I want to thank my father also. But most especially, I want to thank my mother, because, she has been very supportive in the decision of my life. She has been a shield to me all throughout. She taught me a lot of moral values and ethics which I think are the rules for me. Because of my mother’s lessons, I have achieved many things successfully.”

On his admiration in life, Vidur stated, “Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest stars in the industry. He’s got this amazing drive which he has. He has a very disciplined life. Although, I never met him, if it’s true then it’s very commendable.”

Usually, people leave their career after getting success in the glamourous industry. About this issue when we asked about Vidur’s opinion on the same, he said, “No! For me, career comes first. If I come back after six months and get some assignments or work then I’ll do, because it is better to do some work in free time rather wasting it. If I get a film, I will also talk to the company to adjust the dates with the film. If they will be okay with it, then I’m open to work in that also. Otherwise, my first priority will always be my career.”

Well, usually, parents have always been non-supportive towards their kids if they choose their path to enter the glamour world. But, Vidur’s father, Rajiv Dikshit is an exception to it. When we asked him about his reaction after knowing that his son got selected for Mr India, he said, “I was proud. Vidur gained this position on his own. He didn’t ask for any help. It was only his goodwill and his strength which made him to reach till here. I’m working in media since last 20 years, but he didn’t ask me for any help. He made his body, made it perfect. He is a self-made man.”

The 15th edition of Rubaru Audi Goa Mr India 2018’s finale is on March 10. Let’s see who will become the Mr India 2018.