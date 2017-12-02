How ‘foodie’ Kriti Sanon keeps fit

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon indulges in dal makhani, pizzas, pastas and more, but says she ensures she doesn’t overdo it and doesn’t miss her workout to keep fit.

The “Bareilly Ki Barfi” actress, who was here for the launch of Skechers Street collection here earlier this week, told IANS: “I am someone who is a big foodie. I am Punjabi, I’m from Delhi and I love eating everything from butter chicken to dal Makhani, or pizzas, pastas and everything. So, I maintain a balance.

“I don’t overdo anything and whenever I do, then I workout a little more than usual.”

Her fitness mantra is to eat right, drink a lot of water and exercise.

Does she prefer outdoor or indoor workouts?

“I think I prefer a mix of both. I am someone who tends to get bored of one kind of workout regime, so I do a mix of gym workout, dancing, Pilates and that’s about it,” said the actress, who has also featured in movies like “Heropanti”, “Dilwale” and “Raabta”.

Kriti also stressed on the importance of being at comfort while exercising.

“You can’t be wearing denims to workout because that’s not going to allow you to workout your level best. So you need to be in comfortable clothes and great footwear that gives you a good grip and good support in the exercises that you do,” she said.

As for herself, she says her forever comfort wear lies in sneakers.

“You will find me wearing sneakers when I’m stepping out, when I’m at airports or on a daily shoot,” she said, adding that she likes metallic sneakers a lot.

How she dresses up on a given day is also driven by her mood.

“I’d suggest people to style to your comfort but wear something that you feel makes you look good. I also style according to my mood. Sometimes when I don’t feel like dressing up, I go for denims, a T-shirt and white sneakers.

“And then there are times when I feel like dressing up, and I go for a maxi, a dress or a jumpsuit. But shoes in a way, complete your look. It makes it look trendier and complete.”