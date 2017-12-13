How Diana Penty learnt discipline

Diana Penty, whose grandfather served in the Indian Army’s Gorkha regiment, says it helped her to learn the importance of discipline. “My grandfather served in the Indian Army’s Gorkha Regiment. He would tell us stories of the skill and valour of the Gorkhas and how they were amongst the most feared soldiers in the world. Growing up as a fauji grandchild taught me discipline and to respect others,” Diana said.

She said coming from an army background also instilled a sense of love and pride for the country and the armed forces. “In fact, the first thing that my grandfather taught me as a little child was how to salute. And that I should salute every jawaan that I passed by as a mark of respect. Today, I continue to salute the brave men and women in uniform who protect our borders and keep us safe at the risk of their own lives,” she said.

Diana is currently busy with her next “Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran”, based on the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. The film also stars John Abraham.