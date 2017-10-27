How Cute! Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s daughter Nitara turns Chef

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna‘s little munchkin Nitara is the cutest toddler in B-town. The star parents love to play hide and seek on social media by hiding her face in the photos but do share some lovely moments.

On Thursday, Twinkle Khanna shared a cute picture of five-year-old Nitara where the kid is wearing a chef‘s hat and trying some cooking. Little Nitara is seen cooking something in a tiny saucepan while mom Twinkle is worried thinking about the double work she’ll have to do later on. Twinkle tweeted, “A holiday for her=Double the work for me #MommyMornings.”

