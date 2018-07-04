How can SANJU be a biopic when so many crucial aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life are missing?

Sanju, a film which has actually given a boost to Ranbir Kapoor’s career. This Sanjay Dutt biopic is doing massive business at the box office by getting mix reviews from the critics. Well, right now Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture Sanju is breaking many box office records, however, despite getting love from the audiences, many people have countered the film and makers for glorifying Sanjay Dutt and his image.

In fact, Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi have penned screenplay very smartly that they have indirectly glorified Sanjay Dutt by showing his drug and jail period with a dark touch. Interestingly, the makers of Sanju mostly concentrated on Sanjay Dutt’s relationship with his father played by Paresh Rawal and his dear friend from America played by Vicky Kaushal.

If you see the film, it starts with Sanjay Dutt played by Ranbir Kapoor who will be going to jail in 1 month and expresses to convey his own story from his autobiography with his point of view. From the start of the film, it has been portrayed that Sanjay Dutt takes to drugs due to the situations that have happened in his life. Secondly, there are many aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life that were also missing in the film.

It seemed like the makers wanted to concentrate more on his drugs and jail period only. After all, Sanjay Dutt’s life is nothing but a set of twist and turns. Sanjay Dutt had two wives before he got married to Maanayata Dutt. Sanjay had got married to Richa Sharma in 1987. Sanjay has a daughter, Trishala Dutt from Richa. After separation and custody fight with Sanjay, Richa moved to New York with Trishala. Richa died of a brain tumour. Later, in 1998 he got married to model Rhea Pillai but their marriage didn’t last long and they got divorced soon. Later, while marrying Maanayata, Sanjay Dutt didn’t get support from his daughter as well as Sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. However, they sorted out the problems.

In Sanju, all this marital drama of his life has been clearly neglected from the film and focused only on his good signs with an emotional touch. Apart from this, during his jail period, late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had reportedly helped Sunil Dutt to get Sanjay Dutt out of jail. This thing has also been omitted from the film.

Lastly, the reason why Sanju film will be criticised the most because the makers clearly blamed media for portraying Sanjay Dutt as a bad boy. They have made ‘Question Mark’ as a weapon to victimise Sanjay Dutt in every situation. Actually, Sanjay Dutt has completed his imprisonment period but victimising the actor by portraying him a trapped person due to uncertain situation.

Ideally, many people would disagree with the fact of portraying the actor as an innocent guy with the harmed person of situations. In fact, the situations which have shown in the film are so dark that it directly appeals to us but indirectly shows the propaganda of actor. No wonder that the actor was involved in many controversies but blaming media for his negative portrayal is not at all right and showing the fourth pillar of our democracy bad light.

Meanwhile, Sanju is doing phenomenal business at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and other actors’ are praised by all.