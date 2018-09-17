Free Press Journal
HOUSEFULL 4: When the team of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol and others dined together

Sep 17, 2018
Well, we all know that the franchise of Housefull boasts about not just a fun ride but also of being a multi-starrer. Since the first instalment, the films in the comedy franchise have had a casting ensemble and this time too it is no different in Housefull 4. The entire team of the film who recently returned to Rajasthan after shooting in England, came together for a meal a day ago and as clichéd as it sounds, the table was HOUSEFULL!

Akshay KumarKriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Pandey and director Sajid Khan were recently snapped whilst enjoying a dinner spread from the sets of the film. It seems that the actors were enjoying a nice meal after a long and hard day of work. Interestingly, joining them during the dinner session was also Twinkle Khanna who seem to taking some time off to spend time with her hubby on the sets of Housefull 4.

Actors from the Housefull 4 team took to social media to share pictures from the dinning session. Riteish Deshmukh was one of them who took to Instagram to share a picture and knowing the actor’s sense of humor, we weren’t surprised when he came up with the quirky caption for it saying, “Our dinners are Housefull too (err 4)”


 Another person who decided to up his caption game was none other Aakhri Pasta aka Chunky Pandey. He took to the same platform to post a picture wherein he took a cue from his unique name from the Housefull franchise and added, “Pasta for dinner.” Besides the two of them, Kriti Sanon too shared a picture of the meal and here’s a glimpse of her post.

Coming to Housefull 4, we had earlier mentioned that the actors have kicked off a new schedule in Rajasthan. After shooting in Ranthambore forest, the team has now turned their attention to Jaisalmer Palace where they will be shooting some funny war sequences. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the fourth instalment of the comedy franchise is said to be based on the concept of reincarnation and is scheduled to release next year.

