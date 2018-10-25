‘Housefull 4’ producer Sajid Nadiadwala donates Rs 35 lakh to demised worker’s family

Housefull 4 actor Nana Patekar and director Sajid Khan were named in MeToo movement, and soon after it created a stir, Sajid had to step down from his post. With the ongoing tension, a tragedy took place on the sets of the upcoming film. During the set building process, an assistant welder, Solai Karuppan, 44, met with an accident which led to his sudden demise.

Solai, who is survived by a wife and a daughter, might have bid adieu to the world but the producer of Housefull 4, Sajid Nadiadwala is making sure that his family has to go through no pain and while ensuring the same, he has helped the family with Rs. 35 lakh.

The daughter of Solayi, Deepika said to Times Now, “My father worked in the film industry for almost 25 years, he was the only earning member of the family. It is a huge loss for us emotionally and even financially. We know of another family who went through a similar situation but did not receive any financial help whereas for us, Sajid Nadiadwala Sir has supported us financially and emotionally. We are very grateful to him for his contribution of 35 lakhs towards our well-being for the future. He tried his best to save him by giving my father the best of doctors and timely treatments when required but unfortunately he could not survive. He has also taken care of my father’s hospital bills of Rs. 11 lakhs.”

She further added, “I will continue my studies and finish my B.com. Sir also said he will help us in future if required. I hope there are more people like him to show such kindness and humanity.”