Housefull 4: Kriti Sanon receives warm welcome from the Housefull family

Kriti Sanon received a warm welcome from the Housefull family as she is all set to begin shooting for the fourth installment of the comedy franchise. The actress who made her debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti is all set to collaborate with her mentor for her upcoming Housefull 4.

Kriti Sanon was welcomed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment with a basket of goodies and a handwritten note. The note read, “Dear Kriti, Welcome to the crazy world of Housefull Looking forward to having 4 times the fun!”

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the same. Kriti expressed her gratitude saying, “Thank you for the warm welcome!! Housefull4 is gonna be one amazing mad ride!!!”

Kriti who made her debut as Dimpy in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti was welcomed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment saying, “Our Dimpy is back!! ♥ We are so excited @kritisanon 😁 Welcome to the Housefull Family! 🏘 #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala #Housefull4”.

Thanking her mentor family, Kriti expressed her excitement to start the shoot, “Thankkkkk youuu!!! Fab look test! Cant wait to start now!” Housefull 4 begins its shoot in Rajasthan, which later would be continued in London.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is currently working on Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and will be also seen in Panipat.