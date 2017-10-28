Housefull 4: Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham join the cast along with Akshay and Riteish

Just a couple of days ago, we had reported that ‘Housefull‘ is all set to return with its fourth instalment. While Sajid Nadiadwala announced the return of Sajid Khan [who has directed ‘Housefull’ and ‘Housefull 2’] with this film, there has been no update on the casting details. And now, reports claim that John Abraham will return to the franchise and a new addition will be made in the form of Sanjay Dutt.

John Abraham, who played a con artist in ‘Housefull 2’ [2012], will feature along with regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the film. As for Sanjay Dutt, it has been learnt that he will play a pivotal role in the film. Speculations have it that though the two actors have agreed on principal, they are yet to sign on the dotted line. It is also being said that Boman Irani and Chunky Panday [as Aakhri Pasta] who has been associated with all films of the franchise will return even in the fourth instalment.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan, who was a part of ‘Housefull 3’, is reportedly not a part of ‘Housefull 4’. Jacqueline Fernandez who too was seen in all the three films [as a guest appearance in the first ‘Housefull’], too is said to have exited the franchise owing to her equation with Sajid Khan. Jacqueline and Sajid were allegedly dating earlier but after a messy breakup in 2013, the two have maintained a distance from each other. Hence we hear that Sajid Khan had a discussion with Sajid Nadiadwala wherein he apparently confessed that he is not comfortable working with the actress considering their history.

‘Housefull 4’ promises to be a fun ride that revolves around the theme of reincarnation and is said to be mounted on a lavish scale. Buzz is that a popular actor from down South will also join the said cast but an official announcement is awaited on these details.