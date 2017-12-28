House parties, family time, holidays; TV celeb promise to have fun this New Year

New Years’s Eve brings with a lot of excitement and cheer. Our TV actors share with us their New Year plans, the craziest thing that they have done on New Year and their resolutions.

Jasmin Bhasin: This year I am shooting on New Year’s Eve so after pack up, it would be a dinner with close friends.

Ssharad Malhotra: I am in Mumbai only and would be spending some quality time with my awesome friends. I would also do some introspection and have my “Me time” and plan my next move in my career and life.

Gavie Chahal: Festivity is incomplete without family, so I always prefer to stay low and spend some quality time with the people who matter the most. We prefer to visit Gurudwara Sahib with the whole family and ask for happiness and peace on the first day of the year. I might spend 31st evening with close friends, if I am in Mumbai.

Sachin Parikh: New year for me is spending time with my family. I am passing the light of peace love and prosperity to my fans for the year 2018. Kindly pass it on to people you care about.

Karan Wahi: This New Years, I’ll be in Dubai with my parents. It’s been a while since I spent my New Years night with them. So this time, I guess, I will be with them for a nice quiet dinner.

Rohan Gandotra: This time I want to do something productive for New Years. I don’t want to go any party and get drunk. I have planned a trip with my friends where we will be camping, night trekking and mountain climbing. There is a place called Temgarh near Lavasa. I will be going there. So a beautiful drive, then camping, bonfire, amidst mountains with no network is how I will be celebrating New Years.

Smiriti Kalra: Whenever I make plans, things don’t go the way I want. So I am not making any plans. On 31st, I will be near food and desserts, that is all that I know. The only thing I will do is not turning crazy while the whole world is going crazy.

Saurabh Pandey: My plans for New Years is very simple. I recently got married and it will be our first New Years as a married couple. We will spend time with our families. We have let our families decide what they want us to do for New Years. May it be at home or a holiday at an exotic destination. Usually, the very next day after New Years, we go to the Iskcon temple for a good start and blessings.

Sshrey Pareek: My New Year plan is to stay fit, be more focused towards work, achieve the targets which have not achieved in 2017, and of course 2018 should go more happening. I know these plans are obvious for everyone but it’s hard to achieve all this. I will also take out some special time for myself this year. I am celebrating this New Years with my friends. We are thinking of doing a house party at my or one of friend’s place, we haven’t decided as of now. It’s been a great year and we all have complete it with grace and safely, so party to banti hai.

Romit Raj: We will have a family get together on 31st with some good food and music. Then on the 1st of Jan, we will start our day by going to Siddhivinayak and Mahalaxmi Temple. The craziest thing that I have done on New Year’s Eve is to book an entire Yacht in Goa for Tina. It was spectacular in the moonlight with only Tina and me in middle of the sea.

Sourabh Raaj Jain: This year, we would be partying at home with our babies. The craziest that I can remember is during college days when a bunch of us partied all night from one place to another, until next morning when we ended it up at India gate.

Hrishikesh Pandey: I am partying in Goa celebrating my holidays since 16th December. I am enjoying with my friends in Goa.

Sheeba: I am going to Goa with my gang of friends. We will party with our families.

Sneha Wagh: I don’t like to go out on New Years Eve. I stay at home and eat yummy home cooked food and watch television with my family. We do the entire countdown when we are 10 seconds away from midnight.

Ankush Bali: I will be at home spending it with my family and friends and we will mostly have a house party. It’s cozy and safe. I remember 2 years back on the 31st, I started partying at 7 pm in the evening and till 7 am in the morning, I had gone in 5 parties. Even the next day, my friends and I partied like hell.

Samiksha Bhatnagar: This year NYE plan includes throwing a potluck with some of my close friends and their families. We will be playing fun games like Dumb Charades and later head straight to watch fireworks at Marine Drive. Singing my heart out at a karaoke bar is the craziest thing I did a couple of years back. It’s great fun. Honestly, I feel way more productive that way than spending the night tipsy and wobbling around in heels. I have no inclination to go out on New Year’s Eve, drinking and having to take care of drunk friends. In the new year, I plan to learn something new, be it a new sport or trendy new exercise.