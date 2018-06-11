‘House of Card’ first looks shows Claire Underwood in Oval Office

Los Angeles: In behind-the-scene photos of “House of Cards”, released by Netflix, Robin Wright’s character Claire Underwood is shown to have taken over as the president. Wright is the sole lead after Kevin Spacey, who played her husband Frank Underwood, was removed from the show amid allegations of sexual harassment by actor Anthony Rapp and others.

Spacey, who played a scheming politician in the drama, had denied the allegations by Rapp. In the photos, Wright’s character is seen occupying the Oval Office after her husband has resigned as the US president. “House of Cards season 6′, which began production earlier this year, will run for an abbreviated eight episodes later this year for its final season.