HOTNESS: Sophie Choudry shares a sultry photograph in black strappy top

There are several sexy actresses around and yet, Sophie Choudry stands out. While the actress continues make stunning red carpet appearances, her pictures on social media take her hotness quotient to next level. Sophie Choudry shared a super sexy photograph this morning of herself in a black strappy top.

Teasing her fans through her photo, she captioned it, “Some women fear the fire.. Some women become it???? #shootlife #confidence #strength #beauty #glam #hotness #sophstylin #sophiechoudry #fire #lifelessons #believe #loveyourself #positivevibesonly.”

On the film front, Sophie Choudry has maintained silence on her future projects.She was last seen in the gangster drama, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! in 2013 in which she appeared in a cameo. In the same year, she also performed an item song in Sanjay Gupta’s crime saga Shootout At Wadala.

A year later, she was seen in an peppy number in Mahesh Babu’s Telugu film 1 – Nenokkadine. Last year, she came up with a single, ‘Sajan Main Nachungi’. The single interestingly was launched on the mobile app of Sonam Kapoor.