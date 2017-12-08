HOTNESS: Sonam Kapoor looks bold and beautiful at Dubai International Film Festival

Sonam Kapoor, actress and fashionista, has always stepped up her fashion game at various events. After giving princess vibes at a recent Filmfare Glamour awards ceremony, Sonam Kapoor took an elegant route at the Dubai International Film Festival 2017.

On Wednesday evening, Sonam Kapoor wore a tube neck pearl white gown from Ashi Studio at DIFF 2017. Flaunting her perfect body, she wrapped a white jacket with a long trail. Sonam looked simple yet elegant with smokey eyes and slick back hair. She accessorized the outfit with a IWC Schaffhausen watch and Manolo Blahnik pumps and diamond earrings and rings.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is starring in Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is slated to release on May 18, 2018.