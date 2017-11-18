Hotness Overloaded: Disha Patani looks smokin’ HOT in this sexy GQ photoshoot

Disha Patani is unstoppable. Since her debut in M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, the actress has made a huge fanbase for herself on the Internet. From her simple looks to stunning cover shoots, Disha Patani is one to watch out for on social media.

A few months ago, Disha Patani did a cover shoot for GQ India. While we had shared many looks from the shoot, we have now come across some new pictures from the shoot and they are equally stunning. Now, Disha Patani is once again breaking the Internet with her smokin’ hot photoshoot pictures. Disha Patani is adding oomph with her sexy look in a latex strappy blue and black colour dress by Atsuko Kudo.

In another shot, Disha Patani looks scintillating in a yellow ochre flowy maxi dress by Temperley London with plunging neckline. She has paired it up with black lingerie by Mimi Holliday. She has accessorized the look with a cuff by Hermes, earrings by Louis Vuitton and heels by Gucci.

This one is one of the best looks as Disha Patani is a vision in a white dress by Philipp Plein with Jimmy Choo heels. She has accessorized it with earrings by Louis Vuitton.

Disha Patani, on the film front, is currently working on Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.