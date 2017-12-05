Hotness Overloaded: Calendar Girl Satarupa Pyne posts her sexiest picture till date and we can’t stop drooling

Satarupa Pyne – the name might not ring the bell. After all, she appeared in just one film, Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls, and that too more than two years ago. But she’s surely one of the most sizzling actresses around and if you don’t believe, you’ve got to have a look at her smoking hot Instagram page. Her pictures are quite hot and she puts some great captions. As a result, she deserves attention despite her long-forgotten debut.

Yesterday, Satarupa Pyne uploaded a picture that really grabbed our eyeballs. It features her in a bikini and she’s standing at the beach. She’s looking upwards with her hair nicely caressing her face. Her body is on full display and her abs and assets steal the show. The caption of the picture is, “Wild and free 😉 just like the SEA!”

Wild and free 😉 just like the SEA! #seasalt#beachbums#wildnout A post shared by PYNE (@satarupapyne) on Dec 4, 2017 at 5:21am PST

Satarupa Pyne was recently seen in a Bengali psychological film Meher Aali. Besides, she is a part of the Bengali web series Bouma Detective, which also co-stars Rohit Roy.