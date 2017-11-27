Hotness on bed! Elli Avrram heats it up in her latest photoshoot posing with just a bedsheet

Back in 2013, Elli Avrram made her Bollywood debut with the film, Mickey Virus, though the film went largely unnoticed at the box office, Elli managed to land another film. Despite this, the actress’ career hasn’t really taken off, but she has managed to keep herself busy with various brand endorsements and television appearances.

If that wasn’t all, Elli is rather active on social networking site keeping her fans and followers posted of all the developments. Continuing with the same, Elli took to the image sharing site Instagram posting an image from her latest photoshoot that features her posing seductively on a bed draped in just a sheet. Sharing the image that was shot by Munna S, Elli added, “#mood #in #my #bed #friday @munnasphotography #photography #photographer #photooftheday #love”.

Back on the work front, Elli Avrram who was last seen in Poster Boys is yet to announce her next venture. She is currently hosting The Great Indian Laughter Challenge which features Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade as the judges of the show.