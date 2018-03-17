HOTNESS: Nicole Faria’s without shirt BOLD photoshoot is breaking the internet

Nicole Faria, who made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial Yaariyan, is always raising the temperatures with her bold shoots. Time and again, the model-turned-actress has shared some sensuous shoot pictures on her social media.

Just recently, Nicole Faria shared a pretty bold picture of herself showing off her cleavage in a black and white photograph. She is sporting a blazer with high waisted bikini shorts. It seems like the shoot was done just recently. She captioned the photo, “Business-casual, I think. #nicolefaria #gqmagazine.”

Nicole Faria is supermodel from Bengaluru. The model even won the Miss Earth 2010 and was the first Indian woman to win the pageant. The actress was last seen in a Turkish film titled Bir Baba Hindu.