HOTNESS! Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi goes topless on the beach; check out

Just last week, we had reported that model turned actress Mandana Karimi was enjoying herself while on holiday in Malaysia. In fact, Mandana has been giving us some serious vacation goals with her constant social posts from there. Now continuing the same Mandana shared yet another image from her Malaysian holiday on the social networking site Instagram that is sure to turn up the heat.

Sharing the image of her sunbathing on a beach Mandana posted, “Life’s a beach,and I’m just playing in the sand…?? #sandbaby ?? by @pegahghanbarzadeh ?? While I was zzz”. The said image that she posted features her relaxing on the beach almost naked with just sand to act as a cover.

While the actress is certainly enjoying her time in the sun away from the rains that are lashing Mumbai, her posts are certainly heating things up back home.