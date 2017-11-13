HOTNESS: Deepika Padukone’s bold and beautiful look at GQ Fashion Nights has left everyone swooning!

Deepika Padukone has been keeping quite busy with her promotional schedule for her upcoming magnum opus film, Padmavati. The film stars Deepika as the queen Padmavati and the trailer, songs and posters have left the audience in awe.

Taking a break from the hectic work schedule, Deepika Padukone attended the second day of the GQ Fashion Nights in collaboration with Van Heusen on Sunday night. While Deepika did not walk the ramp, she sure made heads turn with her black couture and was seated in the front row to enjoy all fashion night.

Deepika Padukone left everyone stunned with her swooning style statement. She owned the red carpet in her Sabyasachi Mukherjee embellished saree with a plunging neckline blouse. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika stood out with her smokey eyes, tied hair, Sabyasachi jewellery, and heels.

Meanwhile, Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji and Shahid Kapoor as Maha Rawal Ratan Singh is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is set to release on December 1, 2017.