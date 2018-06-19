Hotness Alert! Who is Suhana Khan’s handsome mystery man? See pic

Suhana Khan has almost finished her acting course in London and will now come back to Bay very soon. Recently, Gauri had visited her and the mother-daughter spent a lot of quality time partying and chilling together. Suhana who has just turned 18 is making the most of her time in London.

She is breaking the internet again with a brand new pic from what seems to be a totally formal event. She is dressed in a beautiful gown and is snapped with a handsome boy her age dressed in a dapper suit. The snap is black and white and both Suhana and her friend look splendid together. We think that this picture must be from black tie event organised by either her soon to be alma mater or maybe her seniors or peers. Suhana Khan looks ravishingly beautiful and Bollywood ready!

Before this, she attended an IPL match her with dad Shah Rukh Khan and brother AbRam in Kolkata and stole her superstar dad’s THUNDER by being her gorgeous self at the event. We know for sure that she has inherited this amaze screen presence from her daddy dearest and is a formidable actor like him too, judging by the short video clips we saw from her school drama event. Shah Rukh has also confirmed that she wants to be an actress and is working hard training for it. He has told his kids that it is a good thing that they do not want to learn about the craft from him and are training professionally to enter in the field.

Karan Johar too is playing a major role in grooming and mentoring her. Shah Rukh Khan had posted a beautiful message on Twitter for Suhana on her birthday which indicated that he is preparing her to take a flight towards her filmy career. He had written, “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying…and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16…!! Love u.