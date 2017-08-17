Hotness Alert! These pictures of Amy Jackson will certainly give you fitness goals

The efforts to attain that beach ready perfect body are something that almost all of us have gone through at some point in life. But for a few, this is a reality, while in the case of Amy Jackson, we just can’t stop wondering how this super busy- country hopping model turned actress manages not just to keep fit but also in the best of health.

Amy who has featured numerous times on various magazine covers has always managed to stun and impress us. But away from the world of print and film, for those following the model turned actress on the social networking site Instagram; Amy shared a few images from her life. But what caught out attention were the images of her sporting a bikini while shooting on a beach. While the image talks volumes of the fun it must have been to shoot, we, on the other hand, can’t get enough of the fitness goals to attain that beach ready body.

If that wasn’t all, Amy Jackson’s social profile also features images from a photoshoot she recently did for a magazine along with some images of her other assignments. On the film front, Amy will be seen in the soon to release film 2.0 that features Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.