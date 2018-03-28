Hotness Alert! Mouni Roy sets the temperature soaring with her latest hot pictures; check out

Hot Bengali beauty Mouni Roy has recently set the temperature on high by posting hot and sexy pictures on her Instagram account. Well, Mouni Roy recently completed her shooting for her upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Hence, after wrapping up the shoot, the bold actress gave sultry poses which can make your jaws drop.

Check out the hot pictures of Mouni Roy:

Lone dreamscapes !

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 27, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

Oh, my-my… Mouni is looking way much hotter and beautiful in these pictures. Her body posture with beautiful expressions makes these snaps watchable. We must say, amid the winter in Bulgaria, Mouni must have had set the temperature on the top.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be making her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar’s sports drama, Gold. Moreover, her next film is Brahmastra which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and it is directed by Ayan Mukerji.