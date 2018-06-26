Hotness Alert! Malaika Arora Khan’s recent Instagram post will raise your brows

Malaika Arora Khan has been a timeless beauty after all these years. With her toned physique and outfits that would make one feel out of fashion, the yummy mummy has kept us gawking. The dazzling diva has been spotted on several occasions be it gym, party or a shoot, she makes it rain with her looks.

Malaika is in her forties and boy she is giving many women a run for their money. Her social media pages are home to some of her best profiles. She recently hit the head right on the nail with her stunning picture which is ravishingly hot in black and metallic.

The actress captions, “Dance like no one is watching”.

Malaika wore a pantsuit with a black bra, and paired it with a pair of heels. Surely by now we all feel like hitting the gym and be a fitness enthusiast just like her.